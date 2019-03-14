|
Greogory "Steve" Myer Gregory "Steve" Myer, 59, of Topeka, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Medicalodges of Eudora, Kansas.
He was born January 19, 1960, in Topeka, Kansas, and is survived by his parents, Sallie and Norman Myer. Steve attended Seaman schools and was a meat cutter for Falley's most of his life. He loved being outside and managed his own small engine repair service for 10+ years.
He married Sheryl Sherman in 1981; they divorced in 2014 and continued living together while she cared for him during his illness. They have two children, Aubrey (Patrick) Friedrich of Eudora, and Greg (Sara) Myer of Topeka.
Survivors include his parents and children; siblings, Debbie (Craig) Lind, Rick (Shirley) Myer, and Julie Myer; grandchildren, Landen Myer-DiMuro (Eudora), Morgyn Myer, Luna Myer and Logan Myer (Topeka); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Steve will be cremated, per his request, and a Celebration of Life/Party will be held at Vikings Grille 4731 NW Hunters Ridge Circle, in Topeka on Sunday, March 31st from 11am-3pm. Come and go as you please!
Memorial contributions may be made to Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association, Inc. 200 Maine Street, Suite C, Lawrence, KS 66004.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019