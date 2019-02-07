|
|
Gurney "Jerry" G. Bartley "Jerry" Gurney G. Bartley, 67, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
He was born July 29, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the son of Robert and Madgel Knight Bartley. He attended Lebo High school and graduated with the Class of 1969.
Following high school, Jerry worked at I.B.P. in Emporia. In the early 1970's he enlisted in the Kansas Air National Guard serving with the 190th Air Refueling Wing at Forbes Field.
In the mid 1980's he began a career as a truck driver. He would later own and operate his own vehicle relocation business named MARS, transporting vehicles throughout the United States.
On October 22, 2001 he took a position as a regulatory specialist with OOIDA (Owner/Operator Independent Driver Association) in Green Valley, Missouri.
Jerry was very passionate about cars an was a member of the "Twin Lakes Cruisers" car club in Osage City.
Jerry will live on in the hearts of his mother, Madgel Beagel of Burlington; a daughter, Angela Dowell of Lebo; sister, Shauna (Steve) Teeter of Quapaw, Oklahoma; brothers, Jack (Marion) Bartley of Lebo and David (Juanita) Bartley of Lebo; two grandchildren, Dusty and Cori Dowell and a sister-in-law, Becky Bartley of Osage City. He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Nancy Hawkins and a brother Bobby Bartley.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo Booster Club or Autism Speaks and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019