Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Van Arsdale Funeral Home
107 W 6Th St
Lebo, KS 66856
(620) 256-6522
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jones-Van Arsdale Funeral Home
107 W 6Th St
Lebo, KS 66856
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones-Van Arsdale Funeral Home
107 W 6Th St
Lebo, KS 66856
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gurney Bartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gurney G. "Jerry" Bartley


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gurney G. "Jerry" Bartley Obituary
Gurney "Jerry" G. Bartley "Jerry" Gurney G. Bartley, 67, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was born July 29, 1951 in Rock Springs, Wyoming the son of Robert and Madgel Knight Bartley. He attended Lebo High school and graduated with the Class of 1969.

Following high school, Jerry worked at I.B.P. in Emporia. In the early 1970's he enlisted in the Kansas Air National Guard serving with the 190th Air Refueling Wing at Forbes Field.

In the mid 1980's he began a career as a truck driver. He would later own and operate his own vehicle relocation business named MARS, transporting vehicles throughout the United States.

On October 22, 2001 he took a position as a regulatory specialist with OOIDA (Owner/Operator Independent Driver Association) in Green Valley, Missouri.

Jerry was very passionate about cars an was a member of the "Twin Lakes Cruisers" car club in Osage City.

Jerry will live on in the hearts of his mother, Madgel Beagel of Burlington; a daughter, Angela Dowell of Lebo; sister, Shauna (Steve) Teeter of Quapaw, Oklahoma; brothers, Jack (Marion) Bartley of Lebo and David (Juanita) Bartley of Lebo; two grandchildren, Dusty and Cori Dowell and a sister-in-law, Becky Bartley of Osage City. He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Nancy Hawkins and a brother Bobby Bartley.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo Booster Club or Autism Speaks and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.