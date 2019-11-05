|
Guy "Scott" Teeselink Guy "Scott" Teeselink, 73, Burlingame, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Scott was born May 9, 1946 in Sibley, IA, the son of Garrett and Elizabeth (Van Corler) Teeselink. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War
He was employed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for 34 years, retiring in 2000 as a Senior Special Agent.
He was a member of MSQUAD, Kansas Peace Officers Association, Kansas Sheriffs Association, and American Legion Post # 001.
He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and photography. He had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He was a Patriot to the core and loved Law Enforcement; helping officers any way he could. He loved tinkering around his little farm we called the "Big S Ranch"
Scott married Stephanie Debra Desilet on May 4, 1996 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include son, Andrew (Tonya) Lowe; daughter, Linsay (Austin) Knight; and grandchildren, Max and Anna Lowe, and Austin Knight.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019