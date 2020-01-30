|
Gwenda Wilcox Gwenda Ruth Wilcox, 67, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 28, 2020.
Gwen was born April 27, 1952, in Topeka, the daughter of Glenn and Margaret Hopkins Gunn. She graduated from Topeka West High School in 1970 and earned a bachelor's degree from Emporia State University in 1974. Gwen married James Wilcox on November 18, 1977. She was an art teacher for 40 years.
Gwen is survived by her brother, Thomas Gunn; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Glenn N. Gunn, Jr.
Gwen's wishes were to be cremated and a private celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020