Gwendene "Gwen" Wasson Gwen (Gwendene) "The Mothership" Wasson, 82, of Topeka, passed away early Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Midland Hospice House.
She was born July 30, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri, the adoptive-daughter of Dr. Lester and Jessie (Daron) Reiff of McPherson, Kansas. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1955.
In her early years she was involved with the Eastern Star. She and her husband Wayne loved to travel the United States. In addition, Gwen actively participated with her son's Cub Scouts and co-lead her daughter's Girl Scout troop while they were growing up.
She was known for her kind heart, being spunky and lighting up the room whenever she walked in. She was a socializer, kind soul and all around good person. She liked to cook and to come up with her own unique recipes. She had a passion for all animals, including buffalo, cats, dogs, and her bird, Beaker.
She enjoyed reading, including mysteries, romance and some non-fiction. She loved to get together with her friends and enjoyed getting together with her daughter; window shop or just to hang out.
Gwen married Wayne J. Wasson on December 16, 1961 in McPherson, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2019. Survivors include two children; Christin L. (Eric Carter) Wasson of Topeka, Christopher W. (Michelle) Wasson of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, two grandchildren; Christopher W. Wasson and Caleb M. Wasson and her life-long friends, Lee Ellen Becker, Lindsborg and Mary Beth & Bruce Peterson, Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Larry Reiff.
Cremation is planned and services for her and Wayne will take place at a later date at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel. To view service information and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019