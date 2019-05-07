Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Gwendolyn Esther Sigmund "Gwen" (Hare) Kottman

Gwendolyn Esther Sigmund "Gwen" (Hare) Kottman Obituary
Gwendolyn Esther "Gwen" (Hare) Sigmund Kottman Gwendolyn Esther Hare Sigmund Kottman, 103, of Holton, Kansas, passed away to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at The Pines in Holton.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, with burial to follow at the Netawaka Cemetery. Gwen's family will greet friends one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be given to the King's Daughters at the EUM Church or to the Circleville Christian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, Kansas, 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
