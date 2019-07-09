|
|
H. David "Bonzo" Hunter Harold David "Bonzo" Hunter, 64, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Dover Community Center, Dover, Kansas. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019