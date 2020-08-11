1/1
H. Edith Knoll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Edith Knoll passed away on August 6, 2020 in Garden City, Kansas. She was born on October 16, 1932 in Plains, Kansas to William Oscar and Hazel (Hull) Bond. She married Timothy Knoll on July 15, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2000. They had seven children, she is survived by sons, Gary (Sheila) Knoll Topeka, Ks, Ken (Susan) Knoll Burnsville, MN, daughters, Dora (David) Grilliot, Syracuse, Ks, Mona (Rick) Andersen Topeka, Ks, Joyce Barnes Garden City, Ks, Pam (Craig) Brungardt Garden City, Ks, Judy (Ken) Claar Franktown, Co, 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Ernest and Albert Bond, a sister Ruth Bond and granddaughter Melissa Strendin-Swenson.

A Vigil service will be held Monday, August 10th at 7:00pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 11 at 10.30 am at St Dominic Catholic Church. Burial at Valley View Cemetery following Mass. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Memorials suggested to St. Dominic Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th St., Garden City, KS 67846.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garnand Funeral Home Inc
412 N 7Th St
Garden City, KS 67846
(620) 276-3219
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved