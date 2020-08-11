H. Edith Knoll passed away on August 6, 2020 in Garden City, Kansas. She was born on October 16, 1932 in Plains, Kansas to William Oscar and Hazel (Hull) Bond. She married Timothy Knoll on July 15, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2000. They had seven children, she is survived by sons, Gary (Sheila) Knoll Topeka, Ks, Ken (Susan) Knoll Burnsville, MN, daughters, Dora (David) Grilliot, Syracuse, Ks, Mona (Rick) Andersen Topeka, Ks, Joyce Barnes Garden City, Ks, Pam (Craig) Brungardt Garden City, Ks, Judy (Ken) Claar Franktown, Co, 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Ernest and Albert Bond, a sister Ruth Bond and granddaughter Melissa Strendin-Swenson.



A Vigil service will be held Monday, August 10th at 7:00pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 11 at 10.30 am at St Dominic Catholic Church. Burial at Valley View Cemetery following Mass. Social distancing and masks will be required.



Memorials suggested to St. Dominic Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th St., Garden City, KS 67846.



