|
|
Hal Eugene Des Jardins Hal Eugene Des Jardins, attorney at law, died January 3, 2019 at 83 years of age at his home in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Hal was born in Kirwin, KS on February 6, 1935 to Mayo and Opal Des Jardins. He graduated from Clay Center High School as a football standout then attended Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, graduating in only three years. He continued on to Washburn Law School, working as a butcher to defray costs. From this skill, he gained a lifelong passion for grilling succulent meats for his family every Sunday. He met his wife, former beauty queen, Sheila "Dutch" Kerbs in college, they married and started a family. Hal graduated from Washburn Law School and was admitted to the Kansas Bar Association in 1959 with a BA, a wife, three kids and another on the way! A true patriot, he served as a Captain in the United States Air Force and JAG Corps.
Hal personified the image of justice with a brilliant legal mind, depth of character, tremendous command of the English language and great personal presence. A witty raconteur, suave and debonair, he was his own highest praise.. a sport! Holding a deep respect for the truth, he practiced law in Topeka, Kansas for sixty years with the help of Cleonia Carver and Chriss Davenport. Although he thought the world of his team, he was not above pranks on his favorite proteges, Doug Wells & Paul Post. He was extraordinarily gifted and honed his craft tirelessly, never resting on his laurels, despising mediocrity- always striving for the best possible outcome for his clients, friends and family. Listening hard, narrowing his dark eyes, he would squint into into the distance, take a hard puff of his smoke, and mull the situation. When he spoke with his deep, soothing resonant voice, he not only had an answer for you, but you felt the burden lifted. He was a skilled cartoonist and could capture your essence quickly in few strokes much to our dismay! He worked hard and played hard, taking his family of four children, wife, grandparents, dogs, and neighbor kids on wonderful vacations to Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Hawaii and his favorite place, our Big Mantrap Lake cabin in Park Rapids, MN. An avid muskie fisherman, he spent 50 years trying to outwit the big game fish-one of his few failures! For the past 3 years he lived in Minnesota with his daughter, Jill and family. They had fun with their dogs, fishing and casino gambling. But as his health deteriorated, he was ready to join his wife,"Dutch"who he missed greatly, and his daughter Coco Dupree. His remaining children will forever miss him, Denese Jokela, Jill Miller, Peter (Tenisha) Des Jardins; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ryan (Leah)Miller, Cody (Priscilla) Miller, Megan (Jay) Harris, Parker Des Jardins, (Kylie), Courtney Brown (Quaid), Peyton Jokela, seven great-grandchildren and Uncle Bully.
An open memorial gathering honoring his life will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 1-5pm at the Dillion House,
404 SW 9th Street, Topeka
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019