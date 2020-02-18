Home

Hannah Blick Hannah Leah Blick, 18, of Valley Falls, KS,. died February 14, 2020 at the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS, after injuries received in a vehicle accident. She was born June 11, 2001 in Topeka. Celebration of life memorial services will be 2PM Saturday, February 22 at the Valley Falls Christian Church at 511 Oak St., Valley Falls, KS. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Hannah Blick Memorial Fund at the Kendall State Bank in Valley Falls, KS. Barnett Family Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements, online condolences and a full obituary at barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
