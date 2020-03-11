Home

Hannah Fouts Hannah Rae Fouts, 19, of Westmoreland, daughter of Bruce and Bobbie Fouts, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the University of Colorado Neurological ICU after complications due to severe blood clotting in her brain. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. Visitation, Friday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary. Memorials; Kansas FFA Association, or the University of Wyoming Ag Department. www.campanellafuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
