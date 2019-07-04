|
Harford "Shorty" Goodyear Harford "Shorty" Goodyear, age 79, of Lyndon, KS, passed away July 2, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. He was born November 13, 1939 in Topeka, KS, the son of James Eldon Goodyear and Georgetta Mary (Sullivan) Goodyear. Shorty grew up in Overbrook, KS and graduated from Overbrook High School with the class of 1956. He then attended Washburn University, Topeka, KS. He lived most of all his life in the Overbrook area.
Shorty held several different jobs throughout his work life including owning a construction company, BA Durst Construction. He then worked for Herrman's Excavating, Topeka, KS as a construction superintendent for almost twenty years until his retirement on 2004.
In 1963 Shorty married Sharon Louise Fuqua. They later divorced.
He was a member of the N.R.A, Quails Unlimited and a former member of the Masonic Ridgeway Lodge # 62 of Overbrook.
Shorty was a wonderful man to know and be around. He loved to tell stories, drink beer, and just shot the breeze with neighbors and friends. If "Let me tell ya partner", came out of his mouth you knew to sit down and listen because a story was coming. He could fix nearly anything. There are many lake friends who always knew if they broke their equipment to just leave at Shorty's shop and he would have it ready to go for you when you got back next weekend. He was an avid KU fan and loved to watch PBR bull riding and NASCAR even though he would often complain of it being rigged. Living out at the lake he of course loved to hunt and was always ready to go fishing. He loved his family very deeply but they all knew that they were second to his true love, his black lab, Buster. Buster and Shorty went everywhere together and their love for each other was obvious to everyone.
He is survived by his companion, Sherry Rogers, Lyndon, KS; two sons Todd Goodyear and his wife, Jane, Overbrook, KS, Tadd Goodyear and his wife, Marsha, Overbrook, KS; siblings, Jim Goodyear and his wife, Carol, Carbondale, KS, Jane Anderson and her husband, Jim, Overbrook, KS, Susan Marshall and her husband, Fred, Overbrook, KS; step children, Heather Stuart and her husband, Mike, Kansas City, KS, Tiffany Teems and her husband, Jason, St. Clair, MO; seven grandchildren, Jeremy DeShazier and his wife, Lindsey, Justin DeShazier, Connor Hadl, Brittany, Bethany, Zachary and Cameron Teems; and his beloved dog, Buster.
Shorty is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Overbrook, Overbrook, KS. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m. Sunday July 7, 2019 at the Brookside Community Center, Overbrook, KS.. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brookside community Center or Helping Hands Humane Society sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019