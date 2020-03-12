|
|
Harlan D. Sherretts Harlan D. Sherretts, 82, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 10am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 225 c/o the funeral home, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020