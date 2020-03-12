Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Harlan D. Sherretts

Harlan D. Sherretts Obituary
Harlan D. Sherretts Harlan D. Sherretts, 82, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 10am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 225 c/o the funeral home, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
