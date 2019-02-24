|
Harleth "Lee" Munt Harleth Lee Munt, age 97, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
He was born April 23, 1921 in Marcus, Iowa, the son of Walter and Alice (Bulyer) Munt.
He was drafted in 1944 and served for 18 months in France and Germany during WWII.
He was employed by the Santa Fe Railway as the Circuit Supervisor for 35 years, working first out of Chicago and then Topeka, retiring in 1984.
He was a member of Triangle Lodge 643 A.F. & A.M., York Rite, Arab Shrine Temple, Moose Lodge 555, Royal Order of Jesters, Order of Quetzal Coate, Arab Band, and the Santa Fe Band.
Lee was involved with music at an early age and played saxophone with several groups and bands into his 80's. He was an avid tourist and traveled to Europe, Canada and Mexico on many occasions. Lee was also a dedicated member of the Shrine and was involved in many Shrine activities. He read voraciously and his Kindle reader was his favorite contemporary device.
Harleth married Majora T. Trittelwitz on June 7, 1947 in Plymouth, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on September 12, 2001. Survivors include sons, Richard L. Munt Germany, Wayne "Bud" L. Munt, Gary, Indiana, and Terry L. Munt/Rehder, Overland Park, Kansas; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Viviane Burke and one granddaughter.
Mr. Munt was cremated. Per Lee's request, there will be no public memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to in Lee's name and sent in care of the Arab Temple, 1305 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas, 66612.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a message online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019