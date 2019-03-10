|
|
Harold "Shelby" Buchanan Harold "Shelby" Buchanan, 76, passed away in the comfort of his home, Saturday, March 2nd, 2019.
He was born April 19, 1942, to Harold and Wilma Buchanan, both deceased. He has one brother, Ron Buchanan. He attended Topeka Lutheran School and Topeka High School. Shelby was married to Jean (Loughmiller) in 1980, who still resides at their home in Topeka, KS.
Shelby was employed with Jostens American Yearbook for 33 years before retiring. He also farmed and raised cattle. He was an avid fisherman and loved traveling to Lake Tanycomo, MO, with his friends to hop in the boat and try to catch the "big one".
He is survived by 4 sons: David Buchanan, John "J.W." Butler (wife Kristi), Craig Buchanan, and Michael Butler (wife Sarah). Five grandchildren: Ethan Butler, Jacob Butler, Megan Lawson (Molly), Andrea Cole (Eli) and Jessica Kats (Adam). And four great-grandchildren: Laci, Kassidy, Elizabeth and Kirra.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS on Thursday, March 14th, 2019, at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wanamaker Woods Church or the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019