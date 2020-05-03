Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Willes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Dean Willes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Dean Willes Obituary
Harold Dean Willes Harold Dean Willes, 90, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

He was born June 21, 1929, the son of Charles and Esther Willes. He is survived by his children, Pam, Debbie, Patty, and Mike. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Langston) Willes.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 7:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, followed by interment at Rochester Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -