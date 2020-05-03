|
Harold Dean Willes Harold Dean Willes, 90, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1929, the son of Charles and Esther Willes. He is survived by his children, Pam, Debbie, Patty, and Mike. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Langston) Willes.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 7:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. Funeral service will be at 1:00pm, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, followed by interment at Rochester Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020