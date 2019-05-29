Home

Harold Facklam Harold Facklam, 89, formerly of Junction City and currently McCrite Senior Community in Topeka, passed peacefully into the arms of his savior on May 23, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his devoted wife for 68 1/2 years, Venice, daughters, Linda (Glen) Smith of Hoyt and Karen (John) Jameson of Junction City. The great joy of his life were his 4 grandchildren, Shelley (Jeff) Grutsch Maple Hill, Todd (Michelle) Ross Ridgefield, WA, Christine (Matthew) Russell Hoyt, and Brandon (Amy) Jameson Newton and his 12 great grandchildren. Harold is also survived by his sister, Wanda Sowell, Aiea, Hawaii, two nephews and four nieces.

A celebration of life memorial service will take place at 10:00 on July 5 at Zion United Church of Christ in Junction City.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019
