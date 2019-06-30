|
Harold Facklam Harold Facklam, 89, formerly of Junction City and at the time of his death Topeka, KS, passed away on May 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born March 3, 1930 at the family home in the Alida community in Geary County. His is survived by his devoted wife of 68 1/2 years, Venice Bellman Facklam whom he married on October 8, 1950.
Harold was a school teacher, farmer, and cattleman. After graduating from DCCHS in Chapman in 1947 he attended summer school at Kansas State and that fall, at age 17, started teaching school in a one-room school in rural Geary County. He returned to K-State the next year and then taught in one and two roomed schools in Geary and Dickinson county until 1959 when Harold took a teaching position in Junction City. He taught 21 years at Morris Hill Elementary on Fort Riley and later taught at Franklin Elementary where all four of his grandchildren attended. In 1984 Harold retired from teaching to focus on his cattle business.
From 1990 to 2007, Harold was a livestock market reporter for the USDA and responsible for the weekly livestock sales in Junction City and Salina and occasionally in Pratt.
Harold earned a Master's degree in Education from Kansas State University in 1981. He was President of the Junction City Education Association in 1966-67 and awarded Geary County Master Teacher in 1969. Harold served on the Alida-Pearl Co-Op Board, Geary County Extension Council, ASCS Board, Alida School Board and 4-H Leader. As a member of the Zion United Church of Christ, he served in leadership roles.
Harold was a dedicated blood donor and gave 32 gallons over 64 years. In March, 2017 this accomplishment was recognized by being honored with the Kansas Assisted Living Outstanding Citizenship Award.
Harold and Venice enjoyed traveling and were able to visit all 50 states and five countries. In the early years they camped with their daughters in the homemade camper on the back of the pick-up. Later they traveled with family and neighbors and made many friends on their bus and cruise travels.
In 2016, Harold and Venice moved to McCrite Plaza in Topeka. While living there he enjoyed making friends and entertaining residents and staff with his puzzles, contests and skits.
In addition to his wife, Venice, Harold is survived by daughters, Linda (Glen) Smith of Hoyt and Karen (John) Jameson of Junction City. Four grandchildren Shelley (Jeff) Grutsch Maple Hill, Todd (Michelle) Ross Ridgefield, WA, Christine (Matthew) Russell Hoyt, and Brandon (Amy) Jameson Newton, 12 great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Sowell, Aiea, Hawaii, two nephews and four nieces.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Facklam, Sr., and Christine Roediger Facklam, siblings, Albert Facklam and Marjorie Facklam.
A celebration of life memorial service will be 10:30 on July 5 at Zion United Church of Christ, 1811 McFarland Rd Junction City. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Zion UCC or McCrite Plaza, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019