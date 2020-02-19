|
|
Harold J. Bernhardt Harold J. Bernhardt, 96, of Tecumseh, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was born September 5, 1923 in Lost Springs, Kansas, the son of Henry Andrew and Mollie (Weimer) Bernhardt.
Harold was 3 years old when the family moved from Lost Springs, Kansas to the rural home in Shawnee County where he has resided since. He attended Lux Grade School (a one-room school) which was not far from his home and Berryton High School. Harold was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Topeka. He and his family farmed for over 100 years.
Harold met Novallene Casey at the Big Springs, Kansas fair and married her on July 2, 1944 at the Stull United Methodist Church. They were married 66 years until she passed away on November 24, 2010. He was also preceded in death by one son, Harold Dean Bernhardt on September 13, 2018 and his step-sisters, Mollie (Bernhardt) Miltz, Hannah (Bernhardt) Krause, Elizabeth (Bernhardt) King, Martha Bernhardt, Alvina (Wooster) Marten and Lydia (Wooster) Bernhardt; step-brothers, Ortwin Bernhardt, Sam Bernhardt, Ben Bernhardt, Reuben Wooster and Manuel Wooster.
Harold and Novallene farmed together and raised cattle their entire life until she wasn't able to drive tractors or trucks anymore. The highlight of his life was to get on his Big John Deere 4-wheel drive tractor with a 30 foot field cultivator and take off across the field. Quite a change from when he grew up as a young boy when horses were used to pull plows and other machinery. He loved his John Deere's.
Survivors include one daughter, Darleen M. Bernhardt of Tecumseh and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery southeast of Topeka. Harold will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Shawnee Heights Fire District, 2626 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542 or to Meadowlark Home Health c/o Brewster Place, 1205 SW 29th St., Topeka, Kansas 66611 or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020