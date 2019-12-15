|
Harold J Henning Harold J. Henning, 91, Topeka, passed away at his home on December 12, 2019. He was one of 11 children born to August and Elizabeth (Hilbert) Henning on November 2, 1928 in Willowdale, KS. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army until 1953. He married Joan Henning and was the proud father of six children. After Joan preceded him in death in 1999, Harold married Kathryn (Smith) Henning, and proudly welcomed two stepchildren into his family.
Harold was a loving family man who enjoyed his bowling league and watching football, basketball, and baseball in his spare time. He worked for Southwestern Bell for over 43 years before retiring. Harold proudly served at a two-term president of the Serra Club at Christ the King Catholic Church before joining Most Pure Heart after marrying Kathryn. He loved God and his family more than anything, and will be missed by those he loved.
Harold is survived by his wife, Kathryn; children, Steve Henning (Linda), Brenda Frederick (Larry), Harold Henning, Jr. (Diane), Karen Henning (Kevin), and Jeff Henning (Kristin); stepsons, David Smith (Jamie), and Ronald Hood; 32 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Henning (Maxine). Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Joan; son, James Henning; and 9 siblings.
Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS, where the rosary will be prayed at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019