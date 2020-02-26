|
Harold Leslie Wooton Harold Leslie Wooton, 92, Topeka, KS, passed away February 21, 2020.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will be one-hour prior. Memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
To view full obituary and leave a condolence please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020