Harold Mason Lowe, M.D. Harold Mason Lowe, M.D., 88, of Topeka, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born October 27, 1930, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Harold Parker and Clara Marie (Speck) Lowe.
Dr. Lowe was a 1948 graduate of Topeka High School and received his BA in 1952 and M.D. in 1958 from the University of Kansas. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Dr. Lowe was Chief of Cardiology for Mercy Hospital in Sacramento, CA for 30 years. He owned a private cardiology practice in Flagstaff, AZ from 1994 to 1998. Dr. Lowe later worked in various VA Hospitals and private clinics around the country. He later established and served as Medical Director of a primary care non-profit clinic for the uninsured in Crossville, Tennessee.
Dr. Lowe was a member of American Medical Association and the Meridian Baptist Church in Crossville, Tennessee.
Dr. Lowe married Diana (Gustafson)-Lowe on June 30, 2006 in Crossville, Tennessee. She survives. Other survivors include children, Terri Gustafson of Topeka, Jennifer Hurley, Gardnerville, Nevada, Emily Orrill, Reno, Nevada, Jeff Lowe, La Crescenta, California, Mason Lowe of California, Joshua Ortega of Kirkland, Washington and Amber Wegner of California; three grandchildren, Braden Lowe, Amanda Orrill and Tina Orrill; five great-grandchildren and a sister, Marilyn Hall of Topeka.
Dr. Lowe was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Atrium at Atria Hearthstone West, 3515 SW 6th Ave. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.
