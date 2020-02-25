|
Harold Michaelis Harold J. Michaelis, 96, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on February 23, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on January 2, 1924, on the family farm in Paxico, Kansas to Leo and Esther Glotzbach Michaelis and had two brothers.
After serving in the Air Force, Harold married Gertrude Krogman on November 18, 1947, and they had four children.
Harold worked for Capital Concrete Products for 37 years as a sales representative and saw tremendous growth for the company over the years. His friend, Ray Browning, the owner of the company, was the only boss he knew in those 37 years.
Harold's family was his greatest joy. In the 1960s Harold and Gert began a tradition of going to the lake for one week every summer. What began with two adults and four kids in one cabin at the Frontier Resort on the Lake of the Ozarks has grown to over 30 people taking over the entire Sky Harbor Resort on Table Rock Lake.
In addition, Harold was an avid sports fan who supported the Chiefs, Royals, Kansas State Wildcats and his beloved Hayden Wildcats, where all four of his children graduated. He was a member and past president of the Topeka Jaycees, a member of the Knights of Columbus and an original member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, James of Topeka; daughter, Diane (Gene) Ralston, Topeka; son, Dick (Karla) Michaelis, Norwalk, Iowa; and daughter, Pam (Ed) Denton, Montgomery, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gertrude, daughter, Darlene, and brother, Alvin.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where the rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hayden Catholic High School, sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020