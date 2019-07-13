Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hoffsommer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Ray Hoffsommer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Ray Hoffsommer Obituary
Harold Ray Hoffsommer Harold Ray Hoffsommer, 90, most recently of Baldwin City, Kansas passed away July 10, 2019. Harold was born March 15, 1929 and was brought home to the family dairy farm just west of Stull, Kansas.

The family will meet friends for a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July, 17, 2019 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Baldwin City, KS. Harold will not be at the funeral home in body. His last wish was to be cremated and have his ashes spread on a deer trail. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.