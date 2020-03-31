|
Harold Raymond Riner Harold Raymond Riner, son of Henry Milton and Francis Josephine (Haines) Riner, was born June 9, 1933 in Sumner County, Kansas. He departed this life Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, at the age of eighty-six years. On November 23, 2002, Harold was united in marriage to Janice Marie Bearce, and together they have shared the last eighteen years. He was preceded in death by his parents; Helen W. Maner Riner; a greatgrandson, Isaac; and seven siblings. Harold is survived by his wife, Janice, of Camdenton, Missouri; his children, Susan Kritikos and husband Bill, of Lyndon, Kansas, Mike Riner and wife Nancy, of Wichita, Kansas, Karen Riner, of Lawrence, Kansas, Laura Smith and husband Jim, Karen Weichert and husband Ivan, Jennifer Friedley and husband Morris, Donna Langston and husband Larry, all of Topeka, Kansas, Rick Maner and wife Arlene of Lenexa, Kansas; Mitchell Bartley and wife Shannon, of Camdenton, Missouri, and Corey Bartley and his fiance Valerie Donnelson Bartley, of Lake Ozark, Missouri; ten grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-greatgrandchild; and his beloved pet, Peanut; as well as a host of other relatives and many dear friends. Harold was a member of the United First Methodist Church in Hiawatha, Kansas, and attended the Linn Creek Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the or Hiawatha Community Hospital Cardiac Rehab or Linn Creek Baptist Church or Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and mailed to Allee-HolmanHowe Funeral Home, 15 Clint Avenue, Camdenton, Missouri 65020.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas. Online condolences may be made to www.alleeholmanhowe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020