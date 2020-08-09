Harold Roy Hosey, age 89, died on August 4, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1931 in Pretty Prairie, KS to J.R. and Elizabeth (Sparks) Hosey. He was the youngest of 7 children and attended school in Pretty Prairie and Medicine Lodge, KS. On February 4, 1951, he married Chrystine Gilmore, who survives him and lives in Olathe, KS.
Harold was in the Army for 2 years and stationed in El Paso, TX. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia and his Ed.D. from Oklahoma State University. He was an elementary classroom teacher in Dodge City, an elementary school/intermediate school principal in Medicine Lodge, assistant superintendent in Dodge City, and superintendent of schools in Emporia where he retired in 1993. Harold was very active in many professional affiliations in the Kansas and national educational associations. He especially treasured being involved in the Kansas Teachers' Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 1991. That same year he was awarded the National Superintendent of the Year for the state of Kansas. An OSU fan since his years in Stillwater finishing his Doctorate degree, he returned to campus to receive a place in OSU College of Education Hall of Fame in 2004. After retirement, Harold enjoyed spending time with his family, at Cedar Cove at the Great Lake of the Cherokees in Grove, OK and on the golf course. He also treasured his experiences as an adjunct professor in Educational Administration at Emporia State University, his volunteer work at Newman Hospital, his affiliation with the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Lions Club, First United Methodist Church, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He enjoyed his membership with the Rusty Zippers Club.
Harold was known as Papa to us and we will miss him terribly. In addition to his wife, Chris (Gilmore) Hosey, are his daughters: Teena Hosey (Jack) from Davis, CA; Sue Hosey from Olathe, KS; and Jane Hosey Stern (Stu) from Olathe, KS. His treasured grandchildren are Jacob Stern (wife, Jill and children Martha & Theodore) Olathe, KS; Paige Snook (husband, Adam and child Carter) Shawnee, KS; Hannah Stern (husband, Travis) Olathe, KS. Harold will also be missed by many friends, nieces, nephews, neighbors and community members.
Due to the health concerns for the community with COVID, there will be no formal funeral services.
Those who wish to remember Dr. Harold Hosey may make gifts in his memory to: The Emporia Community Foundation - for Emporia Public School Endowment Fund, emporiacf.org
, 527 Commercial, Suite B, Emporia, KS 6680l or to the charity of your choice
.