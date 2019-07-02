Home

Harold Tessendorf Harold Dean Tessendorf, 92, of Onaga, Kansas, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Onaga Health and Rehab Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Duluth, Kansas. He will lie-in-state on Tuesday, beginning at 1:00 pm at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego, Kansas, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. With a prayer service at 7:00 pm Campanellafuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
