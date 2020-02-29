Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Cordry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold V. Cordry III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold V. Cordry III Obituary
Harold V. Cordry, III Harold V. Cordry, III, 76, of Tecumseh, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with his wife, Janice by his side.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church, 6020 S.E. 44th St., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542. Private inurnment will take place in East Slope Cemetery in Riverside, Missouri.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Shawnee Heights United Methodist Church.

To view Harold's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -