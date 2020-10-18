Harold W. Pace, Sr., 88, of Holton, KS, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Pines South in Holton. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls, KS. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Holton Community Hospital Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
