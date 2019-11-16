Home

Harold Wayne "Junior" Johnson Jr.


1947 - 2019
Harold Wayne "Junior" Johnson Jr. Obituary
Harold Wayne "Junior" Johnson Jr. Harold Wayne Johnson Jr., "Junior" of Oskaloosa Kansas passed away Wednesday November 13th, 2019 at home in Valley Falls where he had been living with his son. He was born March 23, 1947 to Harold W. Johnson Sr. and Loretta, "Rita" J Terry in Topeka Kansas. He was a 1965 graduate of Seaman High School in Topeka. Kansas. He served in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He worked at Praxair, formerly Union Carbide, in the sales department until he retired. He was married to Beverly Reyle in 1972 in Topeka Kansas. They were divorced in 1984. Survivors include two sisters Donna (Larry) McDaniel, and Judy Newman, two brothers John (Sharlitta) Johnson, and Terry (Deana) Johnson, two sons Anthony "Tony" Johnson, and Daniel (Cassie) Johnson, and two stepchildren Pat (Brenda) Reyle, and Jamie (Cary) Coffman, one granddaughter, 12 stepgranddaughters, 3 stepgrandsons, 6 great granddaughters, and 3 greatgrandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents and both sets of grandparents as well as a brother James "Jimmy" Johnson and a nephew. A family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
