|
|
Harriet Keith Harriet Keith, 94, Topeka, Kansas, passed away April 28, 2019. She was born June 18, 1924, in Reece, Kansas, the daughter of George Franklin and Mary Batchelor Klein. Harriet's only sibling, Ralph, died two years earlier, and her father died when she was two months old. Her mother married Curg Boone of Neal, Kansas in 1939.
Harriet graduated from Neal High School and the University of Kansas School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Stormont-Vail Hospital and in the office of Dr. Frederick Hutton before retiring in 1994.
In October 1946, Harriet graduated from nursing school and married David Keith, whom she had met when he was a patient of hers. They moved to Topeka, where she joined Potwin Presbyterian Church. For many years, Harriet was Circle Leader for the morning Dorcas Group and helped with the annual church bazaar and with funeral dinners. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed quilling and embroidery.
Harriet was married to David Keith for almost 56 years when he passed away in October 2002. Survivors include her children, Ron Keith and wife Sandy of Santa Rosa, California, Joy Crevoiserat and husband Charles of Topeka, and Robin Mathews and husband Larry of Topeka. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amy Bauer and husband Brett, Lisa Crevoiserat and wife Maria Bell, Dana Keith, Peter Crevoiserat, Sabrina Crevoiserat, Sara Keith, and Lori Mathews; two great-granddaughters, Madelynn Bauer, and Sara's daughter expected in June.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Family will greet friends for an hour and a half prior to the service. Private inurnment will be in Reece Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Potwin Presbyterian Church or Capper Foundation, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019