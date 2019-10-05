|
|
Harriet Lucile (Hull) Smith In Loving Memory of Harriet Lucile Hull Smith
Harriet Hull Smith, 87, of Topeka, passed away peacefully in a nursing home in Arvada, Colorado on September 2, 2019. She had lived in Arvada for the past nine years.
Harriet was born July 26, 1932 in Topeka, the daughter of Anna Horning Hull and Joseph Hull. They resided on the family farm in Grantville, Kansas. She grew up in Grantville and attended Topeka High School. She attended Washburn University and while there met and married John Sharp Smith in 1952. They resided in Topeka and had three children. Sharp, as he was known passed away in 2001.
Harriet was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and remained a sustaining member for many years. She was also a member of the Junior League of Topeka and spent countless hours volunteering and working in the annual Next to New sale. She had innumerable friends in the Topeka area.
In 1973, she became a real estate agent. She sold real estate for many years until she retired, her last stop being with Group One Logan. In the summertime, Sharp and Harriet would travel to Green Mountain Falls for vacation each year, with many Topeka area friends and family.
Harriet is survived her son, Jeffrey Sharpe Smith (Barbara), of Des Moines, Iowa; and daughters Julia Smith Meyer (Keith), of Chassell, Michigan; and Janice Smith Clewell (Robin), of Broomfield, Colorado; four grandchildren, Jocilyn Oyler (David) and Jessica Willems, both of Lawrence, Kansas; Christopher Clewell of Denver, Colorado and Ethan Clewell of Arvada, Colorado.
And four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her sister, Joann Quinlan.
As per her wishes, Harriet was cremated and her remains will be interred at St. David's Episcopal Church and in the Grantville cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Oct. 12, at St David's Episcopal Church, 3916 SW 17th St., Topeka. A reception will be held immediately afterward at the church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019