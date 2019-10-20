Home

Harriett Jane Starr Obituary
Harriett Jane Starr Harriett Hummer Starr, 95, of Topeka, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.

Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 6:00 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation. Private interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Historic Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Avenue Topeka, Kansas 66607.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
