Harrietta W. (Williams) Robinson Harrietta W. Robinson, 94, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Manchester Court Assisted Living in Conyers, Georgia. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 SE Washington St. Burial: Ft. Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Ft. Riley. Visitation: Wednesday, June 12, 4-8 pm, Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the family, please visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019