Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
1100 SE Washington St.
View Map
Harrietta W. (Williams) Robinson Obituary
Harrietta W. (Williams) Robinson Harrietta W. Robinson, 94, formerly of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Manchester Court Assisted Living in Conyers, Georgia. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 SE Washington St. Burial: Ft. Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Ft. Riley. Visitation: Wednesday, June 12, 4-8 pm, Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the family, please visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
