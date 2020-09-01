Harriette Rost Macnish passed peacefully, August 22nd, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.



She was born August 15th, 1943 to Eleanore Odell Rost, and F.J. Rost of Topeka, Kansas. She married James M. Macnish Jr. August 29th, 1964, in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death April 28th, 2020. She is survived by daughters Eleanore Macnish of Albuquerque, NM (husband Thomas Moore), Margaret Macnish Cordill of Bloomington, IL (husband Mitch Cordill); and grandchildren Elizabeth Moore (18), Alexandra Cordill (21) and Anna Cordill (16).



Harriette grew up in Topeka in her beloved neighborhood of Westboro surrounded by dear friends that remained close throughout her adult life. Harriette and her mother, Eleanore, shared a love of travel; once while sailing on the QEII, a 16-year-old Harriette was tickled to have a dashing man drink champagne from her slipper.



On a trip to St. Louis she was set up on a blind date with James Macnish Jr. They dated for six months, fell in love and were married in Topeka, Kansas. After she and Jim married, they moved to a small apartment in U. City, in St. Louis, MO where she continued to work on her degree at Washington University.



In 1967 the pair moved to Harriette's hometown of Topeka and she transferred back to Washburn University to finish her B.A. in English Literature. Post-graduation, she managed her family's land corporation and numerous mayoral campaigns all while raising two daughters. Harriette was endlessly committed to her work and relished being hands on with daily farm operations. On her annual trip to south Texas, she could frequently be found on a cotton harvesting combine with a twinkle of joy in her eye.



She was a member of Chapter EP of P.E.O., Western Sorosis, The Junior League of Topeka and Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity. Being vitally interested in historic preservation she was co-founder and a founding board member of the Bicentennial Restoration of Historic Ward-Meade Home, vice-president and president of Historic Topeka Inc., and a regent of Gunston Hall in Lorton, Virginia. She also served as committee chairwoman of the Bicentennial Naturalization Committee of Eastern Kansas not to mention the dizzying number of volunteer positions pertaining to her daughters' childhood activities and interests as well as her own.



Her love of cooking and entertaining was a loving gesture she extended to family and friends for decades.



In all facets of her life, Harriette showed commitment to family and friends, faith, loving kindness, integrity, loyalty, empathy, a profound appreciation for and interest in all that is beautiful in this world, helping those less fortunate, and an enduring belief in equality for all. If ever a person lived who was more deserving of love, admiration, and emulation, we do not know who it would be. She was a light in the life of many people, and she will be greatly missed. We take comfort in knowing that she is happily reunited with Jim, her beloved parents, and Josie, no doubt surrounded by her own zoo of the animals she loved so very much. Bridge, wine, walking and cooking groups...lifelong friends...Dugout with Ona, Jim and Mike...Zoo... strawberry soup... My Fair Lady... babies eyebrows... Stuffed animals... Antiques... Museums... The Foot with Wendy & Phil... Cancun... Intuitive cooking...Peonies...midnight ice cream and life stories...Wind In The Willows...Shadow Lane...Missy... Mamacita...eatcha bitecha eatcha bitecha bones feathers and skin...



A graveside internment service is planned for 1pm on Saturday, September 5th at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS. No seating will be available. The burial will take place at the Octagon Columbarium which allows for social distancing and space to sit curbside in cars. Attendees are asked to wear a mask in accordance with the state mandate and the family's wishes.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Zoo. Harriette Rost Macnish



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store