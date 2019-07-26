|
Harry A. TenEyck Harry A. TenEyck, 98, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at McCrite Plaza.
He was born June 29, 1921, in Alma, Kansas, the son of Albert and Pearl (Lowe) TenEyck. He graduated from Alma High School in 1939 and attended Stricklers Business College.
He married Stella Zeckser on May 7, 1944 in Alma, Kansas; she preceded him in death. Harry later married Dolores Bolan; she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Victor TenEyck.
Harry was employed by Santa Fe Railroad as Chief Clerk of the Freight Claim Department for 36 years. He retired June 1, 1981. Harry was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Topeka. Harry's passions were golf and playing bridge.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon (Ed)Tolin, Auburn, KS, Susan (Thomas) Scott, Leawood, KS; step-daughter, Vicki Richardson, Frisco, TX; sister, Roberta Berroth, Alma, KS; brother, Robert TenEyck, Harrogate, England; grandchildren, Jordan Scott, Alyssa (Kelly)Miller; step-grandchildren, Sean (Tracey) Richardson, Mary (Pete) Kelly; great-grandchildren, Taegan and Cameron Miller; step-great-grandchildren, Grey, Kyler, and Channing Richardson, and Chase Kelly; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Harry's family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. A celebration of his life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka. Burial will be at the Alma Cemetery in Alma, KS at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th, Suite 100, Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019