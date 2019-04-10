Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Harry E. Busey

Harry E. Busey Obituary
Harry E. Busey Harry E. Busey, 91, Auburn, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Memorial services will be 10am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Topeka First Free Methodist Church. Family interment will be at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka First Free Methodist Church, 3450 SE Indiana Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Harry's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
