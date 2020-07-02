Harry E. "Gene" Echols, age 90, of Topeka, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Legend Healthcare in Tonganoxie, Kansas.
Gene will be interred privately at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Topeka. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers or similar gifts, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka or Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in Spring Hill, Kansas (https://alwaysandfurever.love/donate/
). Donations can be made directly or sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.