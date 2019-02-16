|
|
Harry E. Puett Harry E. Puett, 88, Topeka, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral services will be 1pm, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 6pm-8pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the funeral home. To read the full obituary and share a message with Harry's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019