Harry James Geier Harry J. Geier, 72, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on June 6, 2019.
Harry was born March 19, 1947, at St. Mary's Hospital, Emporia, Kansas, the son of Paul and Wilma Geier. He was reared on a farm near Melvern, Kansas, and was a graduate of Melvern High School in 1965. Harry served in the United States Army in Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Washburn University, graduating with a business degree in 1971.
Harry married Peggy Calvert on August 19, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waverly, Kansas. They were married two weeks before his deployment to Vietnam, and upon his return they set up their first household together at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, while Harry completed his military duty.
Upon graduation from college, Harry enjoyed a 30-year business career. He retired in 2003 as an owner and officer of Midway Wholesale. He was especially appreciative of the many relationships formed throughout his career among employees and owners.
In retirement Harry volunteered for his church, the VA, and Let's Help. His interests in retirement were reading, lots of TV, spending time with friends and family, travel with Peggy, "going for coffee", making new acquaintances, and most importantly, doting on his grandchildren. Harry immensely enjoyed his retirement years.
Harry is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Teresa Holthaus (David), Anne Geier (Chad), and Paul Geier (Valerie); grandchildren, Maxwell, Drew, Jack, and Samantha Holthaus, and Emmalyn, Luke, and Calvert Geier; sisters, Phyllis Fuhr (Gene), Margaret Geier, and Kathryn Winter; sister-in-law, Karen Geier; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alan and Sue Weber, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Joseph, Michael, and David.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Caracioni and all the oncology staff at St. Francis Hospital, as well as Midland Care Hospice.
The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. on Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka, KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Let's Help or Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 8 to June 9, 2019