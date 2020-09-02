Harry L. Stephens of Emporia died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 78.
Harry was born on July 14, 1942 in Winfield, Kansas to John James and Nina E. Powers Stephens. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Helmer Stephens of Emporia; son James (Elizabeth) Stephens of Prairie Village; daughter Rachel (James Stutsman) Stephens of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren Matthew Stephens and Kyle Stutsman; twin brother Larry Stephens of Winfield, and brother Don Stephens of Severy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Stephens.
Harry earned bachelor and master's degrees from Emporia State University (then KSTC) and his Ph.D from the University of Northern Colorado. He had a 38-year career in student services at ESU, including serving as Vice President of Student Affairs. He was involved in numerous university and community organizations and was honored to represent Emporia as a Kansas State Senator from 1999 to 2000. Harry retired in 2004 and returned to farming and ranching. He was a dedicated family man, beloved by his wife, children, and extended family.
A private graveside service has been held at Memorial Lawn Maplewood Cemetery in Emporia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following: the Harry L. & Sharon Sue Stephens Educational Fund/ESU Foundation; the Kansas Children's Service League; or Hetlinger Developmental Services. Please send them in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com