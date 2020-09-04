1/1
Harry "Bus" Stromgren
Harry (Bus) Stromgren passed peacefully on August 31st, 2020 after a short but mighty battle with cancer. Harry was born May 12th, 1934 in Michigan Valley, Kansas to Harry and Corene Stromgren. He was married to Betty Jo Cattani on August 22nd, 1954, she preceded him in death in 1997. Bus married Carol Lindsay in 2006, she passed away in 2016. For the full obituary please go to www.midwestcremationsociety.com

Funeral services will be September 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Abilene Country Club. The service will be outside to accommodate for social distancing. The family asks that you bring your lawn chairs. There will be lunch served at Old Abilene Town to honor Bus and visit with family and friends following the service.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Cremation Society, Inc.
525 SE 37th St
Topeka, KS 66605
785-249-6815
