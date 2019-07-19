|
Hayden Joseph Miller Hayden Joseph Miller, 20, of Emporia, Kansas, died Monday, July 8, 2019.
Hayden was born April 26, 1999 in Emporia, the son of Jason and Erica (Seyler) Miller. He graduated from Emporia High School and was a student at Emporia State University.
An artist, builder, comedian, and friend, Hayden loved his family and friends deeply. He was fortunate enough to find true love with his beautiful girlfriend of 5 years - Addy Wagner. Playful, devoted big brother to John and Paige, he made his parents proud every day of his beautiful life.
He worked hard and played harder with his UPS preloader friends and was a member of the teamsters local 696. Hayden enjoyed baseball, UFC, gaming, videos, and making music with friends. He loved to nap with his dogs Jaxon and Dublin. Hayden was always up for an adventure whether it was camping, traveling, playing Blitzball, or Sunday-Funday with friends and family. Saturdays are for the boys! "ELE - Everybody love everybody" - Hayden Miller
Hayden is survived by his parents, and also siblings, John and Paige Miller. Grandmother, Brenda Miller of Carbondale also survives along with aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his uncle, Michael Seyler; and grandparents, Joe Seyler, Mary Seyler, and Preston Miller.
Family and friends are invited to gather together at the Clover Cliff Ranch in Strong City, Kansas on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:30 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, or the Sertoma Club Miniature Train Fund, and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
