Hazel "Marie" (Goff) Boaz, 92, formerly of Topeka, KS; passed away on July 25, 2020 at her home in Lenexa.A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church in Topeka, when family and friends can safely gather. Contributions may be given in her memory to First Baptist Church of Topeka, 3033 SW McVicar Ave., Topeka, KS 66611.To see Marie's full obituary please visit: https://cremationcenterkc.com/hazel-marie-goff-boaz/