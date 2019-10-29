Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Hazel Brown Obituary
Hazel Brown Hazel Brown, 93, of Meriden, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm., Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Private interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the service.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
