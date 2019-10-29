|
|
Hazel Brown Hazel Brown, 93, of Meriden, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm., Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Private interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the service.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019