|
|
Hazel Cockerham Hazel Christine Cockerham (Hedges) passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Hazel was born August 9, 1928, the daughter of Tilton and Myrtle (Posey) Hedges. Hazel was the third child of ten.
Survivors include son, Bob (Jeanette) of Topeka; brother, Elvin (Joan) Hedges, of Indian Head, MD; daughter-in-law, Pam Cockerham; grandchildren, Julie (Kelly) McDonald, Renee Cockerham, Stephanie Auguste, Ryan (Cheryl) Cockerham, Nikki (Bobby) Ward, Jessie (Justin) Revelle, and Danielle (JT) Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Breckyn, Killian, Riley, Collin, Manny, Akaska, Amelia, Junior, Royce, Mikey, Sofia, and Darius.
She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, her husband Roy W. of 56 years and son, Roy Lee.
She was employed by A & P Grocery Store. She was active in First Church of the Nazarene as the Sunday School Superintendent, teacher and J.O.Y. (Just Older Youth). She would also cook for them on many occasions. She went on mission trips and many vacations with friends. Hazel and Roy participated in the Menninger Outpatient for 30 years, helping over 100 individuals.
She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, cooking large amounts for friends and family, and volunteering for many activities at First Church of the Nazarene. She will be greatly missed but Heaven has a new name in glory.
Hazel will Lie In State from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1001 SW Buchanan St., Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene 1001 SW Buchanan St. Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019