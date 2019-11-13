Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Cockerham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Cockerham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Cockerham Obituary
Hazel Cockerham Hazel Christine Cockerham (Hedges) passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Hazel was born August 9, 1928, the daughter of Tilton and Myrtle (Posey) Hedges. Hazel was the third child of ten.

Survivors include son, Bob (Jeanette) of Topeka; brother, Elvin (Joan) Hedges, of Indian Head, MD; daughter-in-law, Pam Cockerham; grandchildren, Julie (Kelly) McDonald, Renee Cockerham, Stephanie Auguste, Ryan (Cheryl) Cockerham, Nikki (Bobby) Ward, Jessie (Justin) Revelle, and Danielle (JT) Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Breckyn, Killian, Riley, Collin, Manny, Akaska, Amelia, Junior, Royce, Mikey, Sofia, and Darius.

She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, her husband Roy W. of 56 years and son, Roy Lee.

She was employed by A & P Grocery Store. She was active in First Church of the Nazarene as the Sunday School Superintendent, teacher and J.O.Y. (Just Older Youth). She would also cook for them on many occasions. She went on mission trips and many vacations with friends. Hazel and Roy participated in the Menninger Outpatient for 30 years, helping over 100 individuals.

She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, cooking large amounts for friends and family, and volunteering for many activities at First Church of the Nazarene. She will be greatly missed but Heaven has a new name in glory.

Hazel will Lie In State from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1001 SW Buchanan St., Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene 1001 SW Buchanan St. Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -