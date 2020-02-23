|
|
Hazel L. Bohannan Hazel L. Bohannan, 94, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Topeka Presbyterian Manor. She was born February 7, 1926 in Sedan, Kansas, the daughter of William and Kathryn (Sommers) Arbogast.
Hazel was a member of Lakeview Church of the Nazarene.
Hazel married Cecil Bohannan on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2015.
Survivors include children, Donna L. (David) Jones, son, David (Pat) Bohannan, Judy (Tommy) Webb, grandchildren, Chris (Nicole) Billups, Brooke (Larry) Webb-Gennusa, Troy Webb, great-grandchildren, Krysten, Ryan & Erinn Billups, Alexia, Cecilie, Tommy Mitchell & Brenley Webb, Tommy Frank & Max Gennusa, Lenora Binkley, great-great-granddaughter, Mackinze Prue, great-great-grandson, Jackson Prue, her brother, Burl Arbogast, her sister-in-law, Betty (Floyd) Boss and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Lakeview Church of the Nazarene. Private inurnment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Washburn Women's Alliance & Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the Lakeview Church of the Nazarene, 2835 SE Croco Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66605.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020