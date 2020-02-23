Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Bohannan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel L. Bohannan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel L. Bohannan Obituary
Hazel L. Bohannan Hazel L. Bohannan, 94, of Topeka, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Topeka Presbyterian Manor. She was born February 7, 1926 in Sedan, Kansas, the daughter of William and Kathryn (Sommers) Arbogast.

Hazel was a member of Lakeview Church of the Nazarene.

Hazel married Cecil Bohannan on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2015.

Survivors include children, Donna L. (David) Jones, son, David (Pat) Bohannan, Judy (Tommy) Webb, grandchildren, Chris (Nicole) Billups, Brooke (Larry) Webb-Gennusa, Troy Webb, great-grandchildren, Krysten, Ryan & Erinn Billups, Alexia, Cecilie, Tommy Mitchell & Brenley Webb, Tommy Frank & Max Gennusa, Lenora Binkley, great-great-granddaughter, Mackinze Prue, great-great-grandson, Jackson Prue, her brother, Burl Arbogast, her sister-in-law, Betty (Floyd) Boss and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Lakeview Church of the Nazarene. Private inurnment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Washburn Women's Alliance & Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the Lakeview Church of the Nazarene, 2835 SE Croco Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66605.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -