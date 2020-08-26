1/1
Hazel M. Hochstedler
1944 - 2020
Hazel M. Hochstedler, age 75, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Hazel was born September 26, 1944 in Topeka the daughter of Harley and Ludie (Suggs) Hendrickson. She attended Highland Park High School. She married Allen Hochstedler June 10, 1962 in Topeka. Hazel worked for Kinder Care Day Care in Topeka for several years. Hazel is survived by her husband, Allen of over 58 years; a son, Jeff (Julie) Hochstedler of Topeka; a daughter, DeAnn (Michael) Sloan of Topeka; two brothers, Carl Hendrickson of Perry and Ronald Hendrickson of Aurora, CO; two sisters, Lorene Johnston of Andover and Carolene Petefish of Lyndon; eight grandchildren who she loved spending time with: Dustin, Tyler, Evan, Erin, Austin, Mathew, Nicole and Kaitlyn, and seven great grandchildren. Hazel was preceded in death by a brother, Leland Hendrickson. Funeral services will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before the services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center and left in care of Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
