Heinrich D. "Hank" Gerdes Heinrich D. "Hank" Gerdes, 94, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born January 10, 1926, in Einswarden, Germany, the son of Gerd and Anna (Russmann) Gerdes. He served Germany during WW II. Hank owned and operated Topeka Metal Specialties Inc., for many years, until selling the business in 2007. He was a member of the German American Club in Topeka.
Hank married Louise Neimann on August 9, 1947 in Nordenham, Germany. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2005. Survivors include a daughter, Marti (Phil) Siple, Topeka; five grandchildren, Brian (Kristi) Siple, Tamara (Michael) Parish, Joseph (Diana) Gerdes, Nicholas (Chrissy) Gerdes and Danielle (Matthew) Dimond; twelve great-grandchildren, Carter and Colin Siple, Isaac, Caleb and Colten Gerdes, James, J.T. and Cailey Gerdes, Gabrielle Dimond; two step-great-grandchildren, Mitchell and Chelsie Holmes; his brother, Hermann Gerdes and his sister, Ensine Koster, both of Nordenham, Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Mark and Gary Gerdes; a granddaughter, Christina McBurney; and eleven siblings. Hank and his wife loved dancing and traveling. He also enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, playing tennis and playing card games.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020